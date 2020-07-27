Weatherman Warns Of Heavy Rains This Week Across The Country

The weatherman has warned of expected heavy rains above 70 mm in different parts of the country this week.

Through twitter, the Kenya Met Department outlined a 7-day forecast with the counties of Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Uasin Gishi, Laikipia and Kwale expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Forecasted Seven-Day Total Rainfall

For 28th July – 3rd August 2020 🌧️⛈️🌧️Heavy Rainfall above 70 mm is expected over some parts of Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Uasin Gishi, Laikipia & Kwale Counties. pic.twitter.com/YIwzoX5Oas — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) July 27, 2020

According to the forecast, moderate rainfall between 50-70 mm is expected over some parts of Bungoma, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

Some parts of Busia, Kakamega, Nandi, Kisumu, Kericho, Nyamira, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Samburu, Turkana, Meru and along coastal Counties are also expected to receive light rainfall 10-50 mm.

The rest parts of the counties especially for Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, upper Tana River, Kajiado, Narok, Migori, Makueni, Embu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Taita Taveta, Mandera and Marsabit are expected to remain relatively dry.

The forecast is for the period between July 28 and August 3, 2020.

