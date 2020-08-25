in NEWS

Weatherman Warns Of Heavy Rains That Will Continue For The Next 7 Days Across The Country

Floods in Nairobi's CBD on Tuesday April 23, 2019. [Photo/Courtesy]

Rains currently being experienced across different parts of the country are set to continue for the next seven days, weatherman says.

According to a forecast released on Monday, August 25, 2020, by the Kenya Meteorological Department, the country is set to continue receiving rain as from today till August 31.

“Forecast for the next 7 days 25th to 31st August: The Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley and the Northwest are expected to continue receiving rainfall. The Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County),” Kenya Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

Some parts of the Southeast Lowlands and the Central and South Rift Valley are also likely to experience occasional cool and cloudy conditions.

In an incident less than a fortnight ago, Kipkelion DCIO Chief Inspector Joseph Ngoche and a female companion died following heavy floods experienced in Kericho County.

This was after the weatherman issued a warning in late July announcing expected heavy rains of above 70mm in different parts of the country that would result in floods.

Through twitter, the Kenya Met Department outlined a 7-day forecast with the counties of Baringo, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia and Kwale expected to receive heavy rainfall.

Moderate rainfall between 50-70mm was also to be experienced in some parts of Bungoma, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

Currently, hundreds of people have been displaced in different parts of the country due to floods and heavy rainfall that has forced riverbanks to overflow.

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

