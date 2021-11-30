Weatherman Predicts Continued Rains in Several Parts of the Country

The current rains are expected to continue through the whole week in different parts of the country, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said

A November 30 to December 6 forecast shows that parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands and the Coast are expected to continue receiving rainfall. However, the intensity of the rainfall is likely to decrease as the period progresses.

Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi and Nairobi Counties are likely to experience cloudy mornings with occasional rains over some areas with Afternoon and night showers likely to occur over few to several places.

Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties are expected to experience generally sunny days with cloudy nights.

“However, morning rains as well as afternoon and night showers are likely to occur over few places during the first half of the forecast period,” the weatherman said.

“Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale Counties- Morning, afternoon night showers are likely to occur over few places during the first half of the forecast period. The second half of the forecast period is likely to be generally dry.”

Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita-Taveta are likely to experience morning rains occurring over a few places during the period, and afternoon and night showers in more places. “Kisii, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, West-Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, Migori, Baringo, Nakuru, Narok and Laikipia Counties, mornings are likely to be generally sunny,” Met said.

