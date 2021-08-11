Ugandan Artiste Weasel To Face Assault Charges After Allegedly Attacking Domestic Worker

Ugandan artiste Douglas Mayanja, best known by his stage moniker Weasel, has been accuse of assaulting his domestic worker.

The singer popular for his hits such as Kuku, Bread and Butter is said to have beaten into a pulp his shamba boy identified as Kawesi Cyrus.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when he got home.

“It was at night, I do not know what happened, but when he returned, he beat me up, broke my leg. I am in terrible pain,” Kawesi told Nile Post.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, a police case has been filed against Weasel.

“They will be called to write their statements and the court will take it up from there. No one has the right to beat up the other. He will be charged with assault or attempted murder depending on the clinic report and extent of injuries,” Owoyesigyire said.

The complainant has apparently been working for Weasel since 2018.

Read: Radio Left Behind Land For Family – Weasel Says Despite Deceased’s Mother Alleging Otherwise

The singer is in court for allegedly assaulting his baby mama Talia Kassim.

The couple has two children and had prior to the July 2020 incident cohabited for five years. But living together, it has been said, has not stopped Weasel from straying.

He recently sired a child with a woman known as Sandra Teta.

Weasel was also said to have assaulted producer Goddie and destroying studio equipment of unknown value.

But in an interview, the hitmaker said he is oftentimes misjudged and labelled an ill-mannered individual.

“Those who say I’m ill-mannered are not genuine people. They come looking for collabos and once they get it, they behave like it is all done and they would never even give me a call ever. But the people I hang out with, look at Chagga, I started out with him; he in fact taught me how to sing but we are still together,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu