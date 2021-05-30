We Will Sort It Out, Uhuru Says On BBI Debacle

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has not been stopped and will be back soon, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Speaking in Wagai market in Gem Constituency, Siaya county, President Kenyatta urged residents to come out (during the referendum) and support the Constitutional Amendment, which was termed illegal by the High Court.

“BBI is not helping Raila and his family. BBI is not helping Uhuru. It is for bringing justice for every Kenyan. And that is what I am pleading with you, please come out and support it. What is before us we will sort out. I am sure. If we have lawyers like Orengo, can we be defeated really?” he said.

President Kenyatta’s message was the same as the one delivered by ODM leader Raila Odinga a week ago in Kondele, Kisumu County, who said that things will work out as planned.

“Do not be worried about what is happening in the courts. We will ensure the issue is sorted out so that we proceed to a referendum,” said Odinga.

During his work tour in the Nyanza region, President Kenyatta officially commissioned the Kodiaga-Wagai-Onyinyore/Akala, and Nyangweso-Muhanda Roads in Siaya County. The Ksh1.6 billion road network covers a total distance of 38 kilometres, and opens up the fish and sugarcane-rich region to markets in Kisumu and beyond.

