We Will Organize A Round Table Discussion – Alchemist Forced To Issue Statement Following Racism Accusations

Renowned Nairobi bar Alchemist has been forced to issue a statement following claims of discriminating black Kenyans.

In a video shared by Slim Daddy on Twitter, the club had set aside an entrance for White and Indian revellers.

Notably however, a black Kenyan trying to access the joint is sent away by a bouncer.

“Are they going to let him through that side just because he has an accent?” a reveller questioned.

Slim captioned the video: “How will we ever beat racism if we are racist against our own selves. Last week when I went to Alchemist there was a line for white and Indian people separate from the blacks’. One black guy tried using the line akachujwa immediately. This is sad really.”

Read: Alchemist On the Spot for Discriminating Against Black Kenyans (Video)

How will we ever beat racism if we are racist against our own selves. Last week when I went to Alchemist there was a line for white and Indian people separate from the blacks’. One black guy tried using the line akachujwa immediately. This is sad really pic.twitter.com/GcY2oPkcmI — Slim daddy (@murgormurgor) May 29, 2022

Responding to the same, the establishment said it is aware of the video and will hold a round table discussion to discuss the same.

It further pledged to do better and ensure it upholds it mission and holds everyone equally.

“The management of Alchemist is aware of the video curculating…if you or anybody you know was involved in this, please reach to us …we will organize a round table discussion to discuss the issues raised and plan a way forward together.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...