We Will Not Require A Round Two Vote – CS Mucheru On Raila Winning August Election

Kenya will not require a round two vote in the August 9 elections, ICT CS Joe Mucheru now says adding that Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga will emerge victorious.

According to CS Mucheru, all pointers indicate that Raila will be the winner of the Presidential elections with a 50 percent plus one.

The CS further reiterated that there is data that affirms his statement and the August 9, elections will only be a confirmation.

“We will not require a round two-vote… All indicators are that he will take it in round One. The data we have, the opinion polls available and many other factors point to that reality,” Mucheru said as quoted by Nation.

Notably, the CS said it is impossible to corrupt the system through rigging hence rubbishing claims by Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza that elections would be rigged in favour of Odinga.

Mucheru terms the claims of election rigging by Kenya Kwanza as false adding that they have sensed defeat and are thus preparing their supporters to accept results.

“The electoral ICT systems are ready where, by August 9 we will have 100 percent internet coverage in all the 53, 000 polling stations that will facilitate a free, fair and credible election right from identifying all the 22.1 million voters to casting the vote all the way to tallying and transmitting the results,” he said.

Earlier this month, Mucheru was forced to defend his endorsement of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga amid concerns from a section of the political class.

This was after William Ruto Presidential Campaign Secretariat called out the CS for engaging in partisan politics ahead of the August General Election, despite holding a sensitive government position.

But in a quick rejoinder Mucheru, in a tweet, chided the governor accusing him of doing the same thing he is complaining about. He said both the county boss and Deputy President William Ruto are using state resources in the DP’s State House bid.

“A Governor, Campaign for a Presidential candidate, who continues to remain as the Deputy President, is writing to IEBC about a CS in the same Government, to explain how he will use resources? How about the Governor and the DP, what resources are they using? Who is fooling who?” Mucheru posed.

