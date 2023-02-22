We will not be Threatened – Ruto Dismisses Raila’s Mass Action Plan

President William Ruto has dismissed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party’s plans to stage protests in 14 days.

The head of state asserted that Kenya is governed by the rule of law.

“Nobody is going to threaten anybody in this government. You had five years of a handshake and your things and cost of living shot through the roof. You left us with debts, we have now already cleared Sh300 billion of debt in this financial year. The interest rate on loans given to us by international financial institutions was as high as 17 percent but now is below 10 percent,” said the head of state.

“You call yourselves ‘Jogoo wa Nairobi’ Which Nairobi? Nairobi whose rivers are stinking and full of garbage? Let us show them what Nairobi should look like. Give us a break, give us space. Relax ‘tuliza boli’.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga said that should Ruto’s administration not accede to their demands in 14 days, including a reduction in the cost of living, he would lead mass action.

Speaking during a prayer rally held at the Jevanjee Gardens on Wednesday, the former premier said it was foolish and inhumane to stop providing subsidies for food and education in the midst of a famine and drought.

The former premier said the subsidies must be reinstated and the price of necessities as well as taxes lowered in the coming days.

He said it was time to end “electoral deceit” and that IEBC “servers must be opened and audited under the auspices of a reputable firm or organization failure to which we shall lead people to restore their authority and voice.”

“The ongoing process of reconstituting IEBC must stop immediately. A bipartisan task force must be put in place to restructure IEBC in a manner that ends its monolithic operations,” added the ODM leader.

“If these demands are not heeded within fourteen days, we shall lead Kenyans to massive mass action across the country to take their power back and restore sanity.”

