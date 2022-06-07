We Will Not be Muzzled – Disqualified Presidential Aspirants Say

We will not be silenced, Presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame has said.

Speaking at Safina Party headquarters on Tuesday, Kigame who did not qualify to run for the country’s top job said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) applied the law discriminatively.

“Chebukati and the team will read the law as it is convenient to them. They will use regulations to sieve out those they don’t want to be on the ballot,” he said.

He further noted that he did not even make the list of those disqualified from the race to State House.

“Kenyans are you aware that I do not appear in the list of the four and I do not even appear in the list of those who are disqualified. Chebukati and his team treat me like a non-entity. They treat me as an accident,” he added.

“We will not be silenced. I’m here for the long haul to represent people with disabilities.”

Jimi Wanjigi who just like Kigame was locked out of the race over lack of a degree certificate among other reasons, said he believes the President is to blame for his woes.

“It is evident to all of us today that this is a government that decided at the beginning it is going to claw back what we envisaged as the gains of the 2010 Constitution,” Wanjigi said.

He stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta is attempting to remain in power even after the August 9 polls hence the “vicious attempt to muzzle any voice that is going to stop the path of trying to illegally remain in power”.

Wanjigi’s running mate lawyer Willis Otieno promised the IEBC a battle royale should the Safina presidential flagbearer not appear on the ballot.

