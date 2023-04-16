We will File Case Against Gachagua at the Hague – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has said that they will take deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking on Sunday, the former prime minister claimed the DP was behind an assassination attempt against him.

Raila alleged that the cops who fired at his vehicle during the anti-government protests were sent by the former Mathira MP.

“Gachagua is an accused person, this coming week, we are taking his name to ICC, he said that he wanted to finish me once and for all,” he said.

“We are taking Gachagua to the Hague, with all the other officers, we have all their names, the officers are being used by the State.”

The opposition has written to the international court seeking investigations into the political situation in Kenya.

In a letter dated April 14, lawyer Paul Mwangi, outlined nine issues that they want investigated including the establishment of a rogue police unit.

Last month, Raila alleged that the police attempted to harm him and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during demos.

“There was an attempt on the lives of both Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. Their cars were shot at but luckily, they were unharmed. We remain horrified and disgusted by the response of the police,” he said on March 21.

Again, on March 31, the former premier alleged that cops fired seven times at his vehicle in an attempt to kill him.

“There’s no justification for the excessive force used against peaceful unarmed citizens exercising their democratic rights today. The unprovoked attack left my car hit with 7 live bullets, each aimed at me,” he said.

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has on his part maintained that the police will continue to serve the public and will not be intimidated.

“We at the National Police Service are not intimidated by it. I request members of the National Police Service not to be intimidated at all by threats to serve our good country, our good people and the many foreign visitors [we receive],” he said.

“This is the only nation God gave us so we must love and serve it. We shall go the extra mile to protect everyone’s life and property, whether mighty or lowly, including members of the 4th estate.”

