We Will Ensure The Issue Is Sorted Out, Raila Says On BBI While Visiting Kisumu

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has stated that the BBI reggae is back and cannot be stopped.

Addressing a rally in Kondele, Kisumu, the AU High Envoy on Infrastructure Development said that the BBI issues still in court will be sorted out and things will work out as planned.

“Do not be worried about what is happening in the courts. We will ensure the issue is sorted out so that we proceed to a referendum, ” he said.

He further linked the court hurdles the BBI is facing to Ayub’s story in the Bible where he termed it as small temptations that will be overcome.

" Even in the bible, Ayub was tempted by the devil. We must not lose hope because, in the end, we will defeat the enemies of the reforms agenda because nobody can stop reggae, " he added. Took a moment to say hello to the people of Kisumu while inspecting preparations for the upcoming Madaraka Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/FM3fASBttv — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 24, 2021 Odinga traveled to Kisumu over the weekend with reports indicating that he is set to clear room for President Uhuru's visit ahead of Madara Day on June 1, 2021. He had in the morning held a meeting with a section of Nyanza leaders in what was termed as "putting his house in order' ahead of President Uhuru's visit.