We Will Come Up With New Outfit, Sudi Threatens As He Talks About Leaving Jubilee

Kapseret member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi has hinted on leaving the Jubilee party together with DP William Ruto and his allies ahead of the 2022 elections.

According to Sudi, there are intentions of uniting the factions in Jubilee party, however, if things do not work out, there are other alternatives that will be explored.

Speaking while at his Eldoret home, Sudi further alluded that the current Jubilee party has been hijacked by brokers and conmen.

He was ideally hosting more than 60 MCAs from Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Trans Nzoia counties “for lunch” while discussing matters affecting the region.

Read: I Regret Voting Uhuru Kenyatta, I didn’t Know His True Colours – MP Oscar Sudi

“As the boss said, we will try to sort out Jubilee issues but we have several other alternatives. Jubilee is just a paper and we will come up with other papers at the right time,” Sudi said as quoted by Star.

He further added, “Even if Ruto will contest on a party known as sufuria, then that is where we will belong.”

The Kapseret MP intimates that the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that came along with it are being used to stop DP Ruto and his allies from congregating. For instance, Sudi mentioned ‘fake COVID-19’ adding that he would address the issues surrounding it soon.

Read Also: MP Oscar Sudi In Twitter Rant Over “Intimidation” By State, Issues Warning To DCI Boss Kinoti

“I’ve been speaking on so many things, including the fake Covid-19 but soon I will also come out to predict what will happen in the near future,” he said.

Oscar Sudi is on the record saying he regrets voting Uhuru Kenyatta as President as he was unaware of his true characters. He further blamed the DP for misleading him into thinking that Uhuru was a good friend.

“I regret voting Uhuru Kenyatta. I didn’t know his true colors. But I blame William Ruto because he convinced some of us that Uhuru was his true friend. Anyway, May God protect Kenyans,” read the tweet.

His sentiments came at a time when legislators allied to Ruto had accused the Uhuru-led government of intimidation, bullying and harassment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu