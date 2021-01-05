We Will Block Attempts To Remove Kang’ata As Majority Whip – Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has said he and other like-minded legislators will block any attempts by Jubilee Party to remove his Murang’a counterpart, Irungu Kang’ata as senate majority whip.

This comes following Kang’ata’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta in which he shared his concerns about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to a survey conducted by the lawmaker, the report which is set to be subjected to a referendum come June, is unpopular among the people of Central Kenya, from where the head of state hails.

Murkomen, however, noted that they (Jubilee members) will oppose any move to oust Kang’ata who unceremoniously replaced Nakuru senator Susan Kihika as the chief whip.

The Elgeyo Marakwet senator threatened to remove non-party members installed in leadership positions instead. He was referring to Samuel Phogisio of KANU who replaced him as the majority leader in the senate.

“If Jubilee Party Leadership calls for a meeting to remove Majority Whip @HonKangata we shall attend the meeting&vehemently oppose his ejection. Instead we shall remove none Party members&replace with Party members. It doesn’t matter what he did to @susankihika &I, We shall oppose,” he wrote.

Some politicians have disagreed with Kang’ata’s sentiments while others like Machakos governor Dr Alfred Mutua has thanked the lawmaker for saving the report.

“Senator Irungu Kang’ata’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his perspective of BBI support in Mt. Kenya region, may be the best thing to happen to the Building Bridges Initiative,” he said.

Kang’ata has since apologized for the letter which he stood by but said was leaked in the media by a third party he did not disclose.

“Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic,I didn’t give it to the media.Someone else who had been copied did – I apologise for that.With the benefit of hindsight,I should have copied no one else. Trust substantive issues raised in the letter will be remedied,” he wrote on Twitter.

