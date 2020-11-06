We Were Never Forced To Append Signatures On BBI Report – Maj John Seii Changes Tune

A Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force member, Maj (Rtd) John Seii who had cast aspersions on the final report has now changed tune.

Seii now says that the report is good and he supports it, but maintains that they were not given time to read it. He however denied reports that they were forced to append signatures to the final report.

“The BBI document is good and we fully support it; the only problem is that we were not given a chance to read the final document,” he said.

Major Seii told Emoo FM on Thursday that in the original report, an additional 70 members of Parliament, were non-existent.

“In our minds, we had heard the call from Kenyans to Kupunguza Mzigo. The donkey is tired and should be relived and if not so, then do not add more burden,” he said.

“Then we saw the introduction of 70 MPs. Then we asked, where did the 70 come from? Who said this county should get them and the others will not get them.”

Read: BBI Joint Secretary Paul Mwangi Claims Major Seii Was Secretly Photographing BBI Presentation

But according to BBI joint Secretary and lawyer Paul Mwangi, Seii was on several occasions caught taking pictures of the BBI presentation.

The former military man then claimed that he needed the photographs due to poor eyesight.

“More than two times during BBI retreats, Major Seii was caught secretly photographing presentations on the projector screen. When asked he claimed he had bad eye sight and wanted to take a closer look. Members beseeched him to stop. Not surprised how its eventually playing out,” Mwangi tweeted.

Seii, who is the Deputy Chairman of Natonal Council of Elders, spoke today during a meeting of the National Council of Elders, hours after Mwangi criticised him.

The Council of Elders chairman Phares Rutere who spoke during the event urged politicians o conduct themselves peacefully and with decorum in their political endeavors.

“We remind Kenyans that the BBI report belongs to all Kenyans and they must read and understand it to enable them to make an informed decision,” he said.

