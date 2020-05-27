We Were Forced To Vote Out Kithure Kindiki – Senator Millicent Omanga Reveals

Senator Millicent Omanga has revealed that most Jubilee Senators were forced to vote out Meru Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki from the post of Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

Appearing before the Jubilee Party’s disciplinary committee, Omanga said that she was never invited to the Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting for Senators that ousted former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Majority Whip Susan Kihika.

“We had a party position last week on Friday which we were told to to vote according to the party stand. I did not question. Normally we would question. The Deputy Speaker (Kindiki) is a personal friend. I have been insulted on social media but because it was the party position I did not question,” said Omanga.

Omanga risks losing her seat in Senate for absconding the meeting which was called by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Jubilee Party leader.

Last week, Kindiki was ousted after 54 senators voted in support of his ouster motion. 7 lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto voted against the motion.

While addressing the house, Kindiki said that his accusers were not his fellow senators nor was it President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I want to make a disclaimer, the people who have accused me today, may it be known it’s not the President of Kenya neither is it any senator seated here including the mover of this motion,” an emotional Kindiki said.

He also noted that reasons for his ouster are unknown to him and therefore baseless.

Further he noted that the “system” will not intimidate him into joining a project meant to destroy the country.

Yesterday, Kindiki was named a member of the Legal and Justice Committee, as other Ruto supporters lost their seats in key committees.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was removed as chairman of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at was replaced at the House Business Committee by his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja.

Lang’at also lost his post as Education Committee chairman to Senate Alice Milgo.

Meru Senator Linturi Mithika also lost his membership at the powerful Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC). His place has been filled by Fatuma Dullo.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua was stripped of his role as chairperson of the Devolution Committee.

In the new changes, vocal Ruto ally and former Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen will be a member of the Devolution Committee, a position he has rejected.

