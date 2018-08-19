We Owe You Nothing In 2022 – Musalia To Ruto (Video)

Deputy President William Ruto finally revealed the reason why he abandoned former Prime minister Raila Odinga and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

He said that in the run up to the 2007 election, they had agreed that the presidential seat would be given to Raila,and he would be deputized by Musali Mudavadi and Ruto would be the Prime Minister.

“We settled on Raila as the automatic President, deputized by Mudavadi and I (Ruto) was to occupy the Prime Minister’s post,However, my two big brothers decided to share my post among themselves, leaving me without anything despite our earlier deal,” he said

He continued to say that they further betrayed him when he was taken to the Hague and the two did not even visit him.

However Musalia Mudavadi said that Ruto was not owed anything, he reminded Deputy President Ruto that in 2013 they went to his house and ate mandazis but what they talked about did not materialize.

DP Ruto asked the two leaders to support his bid for presidency in 2022 because he was closer to the seat. Musalia however said that they respect him as a Kenyan but they do not owe him any political debt.

