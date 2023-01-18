We Have Evidence that Raila Beat Ruto in August Polls – Kioni

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga beat President William Ruto in the August 2022 polls, Jubilee secretary general Jeremiah Kioni has said.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, the former Ndaragwa MP said a whistleblower has determined that Raila garnered 8,170,355 votes or 57.53 per cent of votes cast against Ruto’s 5,915,973 votes (41.66 per cent of the votes cast).

Kioni said they trust the information relayed to them by the said whistleblower.

Read: Ruto Accuses Raila Of Blocking His Nyanza Region Campaigns

“We have no reason to doubt the information, which confirmed our fears,” said the former lawmaker.

Kioni alleged that the votes were mostly manipulated in Mt Kenya Region.

“This is a very sad moment for us as a country. More information on the next course of action will be shared later by leaders if the coalition,” he said.

Read Also: Jeremiah Kioni Denies Voting For Uhuru Instead Of Mudavadi During 2013 General Elections

Raila, he said, will issue a comprehensive statement on the same once he returns from South Africa.

On why they trust the whistleblower, Kioni said they provided them with their name and contact details.

“Since last year we maintained that the elections did not reflect the will of Kenyans. We still maintain that there was manipulation and rigging,” he continued.

Read Also: Blow To Singer Bahati As Azimio Settles For Anthony Oluoch As Mathare MP Cabdidate

According to documents provided to them by the whistleblower, votes tallied at 144 polling stations differed with those declared at the national tallying centre.

Kioni also told reporters that the former prime minister will address claims that there was a sinister plot to abduct and kill immediate former IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

On Tuesday, President Ruto said the “highest” office sanctioned the plan.

As a result, Raila’s allies want a commission of inquiry formed to investigate the alleged murder plot.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...