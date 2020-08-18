“We Got Permeable Dust Coats As Jack Ma’s Shipment”, Health Practitioner Says – Video

A Dr Rowena Njeri using the Twitter handle @footsoldierRow now says most health practitioners were given permeable dust coats as Jack Ma’s shipment for personal protective equipment (PPEs).

In a video posted on Twitter, Ms Njeri demonstrated how the coverall was leaking water, which should not be the case with the standard PPEs.

Also, Ms Njeri who says she works in Murang’a says that they were supplied with fake N95 masks and no shoe covers, exposing them to danger of infection when attending to Covid-19 cases.

“The ones shown on #covidmillionaires were nothing. We got permeable dust coats as “Jack Ma’s shipment” and efforts to complain fell on deaf ears. Fake N95 masks and no shoe covers,” she says.

According to the labels of the coveralls, they are meant for general maintenance, non-hazardous dust, splash protection, general mechanical use, warehousing and dirty jobs.

This means that they are not meant for medical use whatsoever, and offer little or no protection when dealing with Covid-19 patients.

This comes at a times there are claims that donations of PPEs by Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma were diverted and sold to Tanzania.

According to an investigation piece by NTV’s Denis Okari, the first donation to the country by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma was looted by government officials and businessmen and a third of it sold to Tanzanian companies, while the rest was sold to local companies.

Mega Scope Healthcare and Crown Healthcare Limited were appointed by KEMSA and authorized to clear the consignment from JKIA. There are records to show they received the kits, but there is no public record of what happened.

Last week, KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari was suspended to pave way for a probe on Covid-19 supplies procurement.

Manjari, Eliud Muriithi (Commercial Director) and Charles Juma (Procurement Director) were also suspended and are facing an investigation by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC).

