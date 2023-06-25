We get Along – Mudavadi Addresses Relationship with Gachagua

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has denied being at odds with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a recent interview with the Nation, the former ANC party leader said he did not feel the need to address the matter.

He noted that he and the DP have a cordial work relationship as he stressed that they are also great friends.

“I don’t even know whether that (question) warrants a response. My job is to assist the President and his Deputy among other things. We are friends and get along very well (with the DP),” said Mudavadi.

Read: Governor Mutua: I’ll Deputise Mudavadi in Kenya Kwanza Gov’t

Speculations have been rife that there is tension in the Kenya Kwanza government.

Weeks ago, Gachagua said Mudavadi’s foreign travel is of no consequence saying he is busy fighting cartels in the coffee sector and drug abuse.

“I have heard people saying Musalia is doing my job (by travelling out of the country). That he is the one going to Nigeria while I have been handed the ordinary jobs of fighting alcohol and drug abuse. I am the one that told the President to leave me here in Kenya to fight alcoholism and drug abuse,” Gachagua said.

“The only trip I’ll attend outside the country will be about resource mobilisation. If I go to see a new President being sworn in what do I bring back? I do not need it.)”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...