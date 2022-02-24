We Don’t Talk, Kartelo Speaks on Fallout with Chipukeezy

Social media sensation Nick Chege popularly known as Kartelo and comedian Vincent Mwasia aka Chipukeezy no longer see eye to eye. The two have drifted apart despite being bosom friends who co-hosted a show together.

Kartelo, in an interview with local media has addressed his beef with Chipukeezy revealing that the two no longer talk, haven’t met in a long time.

According to Kartelo, their fall-out is attributed to various weaknesses on both sides although he did not pinpoint exactly what made them drift apart.

He adds that Chipukeezy has been trying to meet up with him to squash the beef but he was not in a good place to have the conversation. However, he says with time they can figure things out.

Read:Chipukeezy Forced To Terminate Contract With Ebru TV As Kartelo Blasts Station For Harassing Him, Guests

“I respect him so much but currently, we don’t talk but he helped me in so many ways. We have had our moments. He has really helped me. I don’t hold any grudge. If we meet and agree to talk, then I will be okay,” he said.

Kartelo says the instant fame really affected his life as he had to adjust to everything at once. This, he says was very stressful hence he needed to take a break.

“My fame shot in 24 hours. I will never forget. Everyone wanted a piece of me and it is also very stressful. It is only God who saved me. You forget about your past and if you are not careful, you can go mad. If you don’t sit down and gather yourself, you can ruin your life.” Kartelo added.

In 2019, Chipukeezy threw the internet into a frenzy after terminating his contract with Ebru TV for discriminating against Kartelo.

Read Also: Eric Omondi Worried About Chipukeezy Who Has Been “Missing” For 9 Days

In a lengthy Instagram post, Chipukeezy noted that the management sent him an email asking him to let go of Kartelo because his show was becoming too “ghetto”.

The station management instead asked that he hosts more politicians and a few corporate heads in the weekly show.

“So I received an email from Ebru TV asking me to terminate my agreement and Collaboration with Kartelo on my show. They say they are a bit concerned that the show has become a bit Ghetto because of the many Youths (Upcoming Musicians and Comedians) on the show,” the post read in part.

The two later started their own show which ran on Youtube and was doing quite well. Things then took a new turn after they unfollowed each other on social media with Kartelo going missing from the public.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...