We are Ready – Raila Says Ahead of “Mega Monday”

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga says he is ready for the “mother of all protests” on Monday.

Monday’s anti-government protests have been dubbed “Mega Monday”.

Taking to Twitter, the opposition leader said he is looking forward to the next phase of the demonstrations which kicked off two weeks ago.

We're all ready and set for #MegaMonday. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) April 2, 2023

This comes even as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua warned that Monday protests will be the last of their kind.

Read: We Are Also Looking for the IEBC Servers – DP Gachagua Tells Raila

The DP was speaking in Malava, Kakamega County during the thanksgiving ceremony of area Member of Parliament (MP) Injendi Malulu.

“I want to assure the people of Kenya today from Kakamega County that tomorrow nobody, and I repeat nobody, will be allowed to destroy property anywhere in the Republic of Kenya,” said the DP.

He added: “I want to caution those young men, who have been taking advantage of the violence unleashed by Raila to steal property, mug people and loot property, that Monday (April 3) is their last day to do so.”

Gachagua asserted that the government will on Monday “assert its authority” against anyone who involves themselves in the protests.

Read Also: MP Sudi Urges Raila to Quit Politics, Groom Successor

“If they care, to look at the penal code, [they would know that] the consequences are extremely heavy. Monday (April 3), the Government of the Republic of Kenya will assert its authority in protecting life and property and upholding the rule of law. I am just giving that caution to those young people that it is not going to be business as usual. It cannot happen, and it will not happen. It is wrong, it is immoral and it is unacceptable,” said the second-in-command.

Raila wants the “Cherera Four” reinstated, electronic voting system data opened, the recruitment of IEBC commissioners halted and the cost of living lowered.

He is also pushing for the return of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...