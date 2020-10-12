We Are Ready For Football Resumption, Federation Declares

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has declared they are ready for football resumption in the country.

Buoyed by Friday’s successful hosting of Zambia in an international friendly at Nyayo Stadium, the federation is upbeat the time is right for the government to lift the ban on football.

All sporting activities were banned in the country in March to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but non-contact sports have since been allowed to resume.

For contact sports like football and rugby, teams participating in international competitions can request special permission from the government to train and compete.

“We are ready for football to return. We have been in talks with the government and we are ready to follow the protocols on resumption, including consistent testing of players and sanitizing the buses and football equipment,” Nick Mwendwa, the FKF president, said.

Kakamega Homeboyz skipper Allan Wanga reiterated the need for football to return, saying players have suffered economically.

“Going for eight months without work and pay is not easy. I hope we can soon return to playing football,” Wanga, a Kenyan international, said.

According to FKF, they intend to kickoff the 2020-21 season in November.

Teams like Gor Mahia, Kariobangi Sharks, and Posta Rangers have already begun training.

