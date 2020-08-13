We Are Not In Government, We Don’t Know ‘Deep State’ – Raila

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has also weighed in on the claims leveled by Deputy President William Ruto over the existence of a ‘deep state’ that intends to stop his 2022 march to State House.

Addressing the media today, August 13, 2020, the AU High Representative on Infrastructure Development indicated that he is unaware of such an existence adding that he is not in government to be linked to it.

“As you know, where I am I hold no position in the government of the Republic of Kenya. Kenya is led by the President whose name you know and his deputy whose name you also know. So if you are talking about the deep state, who is there? It’s the president and his deputy,” Raila said.

He further indicated that ODM is an opposition that is not in government thus should not be associated with the claims on links to the ‘deep state’

“Go and ask the Deputy President which deep State he is talking about… we are not in government as ODM. So we don’t know about this deep State,” he said.

Odinga’s sentiments come just a few hours after COTU Secretary-General and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho denied claims on the existence of a system that according to the DP intends to block his 2022 race to State House.

On Monday, while speaking to a section of elders from Kajiado in his Karen residence, Ruto claimed that there was a system making plans to rig him out of the much anticipated 2022 elections.

The second in command further stated that he is not scared as he is ready for anything that will be thrown his way.

“In 2013, I was being threatened, if I was afraid, or if President Uhuru Kenyatta was afraid, we would not have had the Jubilee government, it is the same thing we are being told now,” he said.

Dismissing Ruto, Atwoli announced that the ‘deep state’ that the former is referring to aided in securing his release from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The outspoken Atwoli faulted Ruto’s move to act as the boss yet he was the second in command adding that he was ungrateful since were it not for the system, his political career would be non-existent.

“Ruto is a daytime dreamer. He is dreaming. He will never be the president of this great country. In fact, no one will stand in his way to stop him. We will see where he will get votes,” Atwoli told the Star through a phone interview.

Consequently, Atwoli stated that Ruto was uncomfortable in being the second in command hence should step down for undermining his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Ruto is interested in politics instead of serving Kenyans. He is number two and if he is not comfortable he should resign. This young man should not be rude to his bosses who are the taxpayers. He needs to understand that he is using the taxpayers’ funds for security, transport and hosting delegations and must respect them,” Atwoli added.

Ruto’s public declaration to vie for the Top seat come 2022 has not been welcomed by a majority of the political class hence creating tension and divisions. He has attracted friends and foes alike.

