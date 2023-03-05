We are Not Folding – ANC Tells UDA Over Merger Calls

Amani National Congress (ANC) has dismissed merger calls by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) secretary general Cleophas Malala.

In a statement, the party said it is in support of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance but will not dissolve.

“The leadership discussed among other issues the talk about merging. For the avoidance of doubt, ANC Party is not merging either today or in the future,” said ANC.

Acting party leader Abdallah Timamy said the party will support President William Ruto in ensuring he delivers on his promises to the people.

Timamy said the party is focused on improving the lives of Kenyans’ who are currently facing drought, and high cost of living.

He further announced mass recruitment of members in the coming days.

“There will be massive grassroot activities including mass recruitment of members and political education in the branches among others,” he said.

This comes moments after Malala emphasized the need to dissolve Kenya Kwanza fringe parties.

“Issue of parties to fold is an ongoing discussion within Kenya Kwanza. It is a suggestion that has been brought about by our party UDA to ensure we have a strategy toward winning 2027 general elections,” said the former Kakamega Senator.

Malala urged senior government officials in the Kwanza administration to decide whether to remain in office or resign from their positions and be loyal to their political parties.

“One of my mandates is to begin a dialogue with our partners so as to ensure we have one party against our opponents. We cannot have one government and several colours, that is our position and we shall talk to others,” added Malala.

The former legislator insisted that smaller parties should fold and join those with a majority number of elected members.

“It is not reasonable to have a party with only 10 MCAs or 5 MPs… even speaking economically sense. So it is my humble submission to my Kenya kwanza partners to come on board,” he said.

Malala took over as SG a week ago from Veronica Maina who was nominated to the senate last year.

