We Are Not Aware Ohangla Musician Abenny Jachiga Tested For COVID-19 – CAS Aman

Health CAS Rashid Aman has stated that he was not aware whether deceased Ohangla Musician Abenny Jachiga tested for COVID-19.

Speaking during the daily briefings, Aman said that he had just read about the incident today in the news and is yet to establish its details.

“In terms of the test being taken on Thursday, that is news to me too. I do not know what the fate of that test is nor the outcome if it did actually arrive at the lab,” he said.

However, the CAS cautioned against the chaos witnessed in the region and indicated that a repeat of the same should not be witnessed again.

According to Aman, the people who congregated at the late musician’s home did not heed to any measures of combating the spread of COVID-19. Rather, they were engaged in all manner of activities most likely to spread the virus should it turn out that the deceased succumbed from the same.

Aman also urged netizens not to take the law into their hands in such situations and trust that the health officials have their best interests at heart.

“We have put in measures to protect everyone. What we saw happen there went against the measures that we have put in place. If indeed it was COVID-19 then the incident created an undesirable situation where the virus is likely to spread.

The Mano Kasinde hitmaker was reported dead on Thursday, with speculations indicating that he had developed breathing problems before his death.

Following his death, the Standard reported that the police were probing the circumstances leading to his death with health officials ideally having taken samples from his body.

He was to be buried yesterday in line with the government’s strict measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 although the cause of his death was unclear.

Residents, however, disrupted the process on the grounds that the deceased was an important member of the community who deserved a befitting sendoff.

Chaos erupted and were contained by police who lobbed teargas only for residents to wake up to the news that he had been buried in the wee hours of the night with his brother as only one allowed to bare witness as the singer took the final bow at 2.30 AM.

This has irked the majority of people from the Luo Nyanza who term the move indecent and disregard of cultural practices.

