We Are Also Looking for the IEBC Servers – DP Gachagua Tells Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the government is also looking for the IEBC servers.

“The President could not even know where the server is stored because it’s not his work,” said Gachagua on Friday.

“This server is being looked for in Mukuru Kayaba, in Koinange Street, I don’t know where they are looking for it. We are also interested to know where it is.”

The DP said the opposition should stop disrupting businesses on a weekly basis with demonstrations.

Read: Ruto, Gachagua to Blame for Chaos During Protests – Raila

Gachagua also asked his boss, President William Ruto, to stay the course and transform the economy.

“We encourage you to stay focused, let the detractors not sway you. Keep your eyes on the ball and that way you will succeed,” he said.

The DP spoke during the Public Service Commission Launch of the Values and Principles Compliance Report 2021-2022, KICC, Nairobi.

The second-in-command also said those pushing the President to negotiate with Raila Odinga were being unfair to him (Ruto).

Read Also: Raila Claims DP Gachagua Plotting to Cause Chaos During Next Week’s Demos

“The President took the oath of office and swore to protect the fidelity of the Constitution and those asking him to violate the supreme law by pushing for a handshake are being unfair to him,” he said.

“There is no provision in our Constitution for a handshake arrangement. It’s not there.”

Raila has vowed to lead biweekly protests until the government reinstates the Cherera Four, stops the recruitment of new commissioners and opens the servers.

He also wants the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) reintroduced and the cost of living lowered.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...