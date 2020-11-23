“We Are Coming For You,” DCI Boss Kinoti Tells 2007/8 PEV Perpetrators, As Cases Reopen

The State has reopened 2007/8 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases after victims alleged receiving new threats.

Speaking on Monday after presiding over an event held for the victims to record statements in Nairobi, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said police will do their part to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

“We are going to the field and soon you are going to see action from us, ” he said.

Kinoti said the cases will be handled in Kenyan courts.

According to the DCI boss, a total of 118 cases were registered today by complainants and witnesses.

From the cases, Kinoti said, 72 are from those whose wives/husbands/children were killed and the rest are from those who were displaced from their homes.

The violence that erupted after the 2007 General Election left at least 1200 people dead and thousands displaced.

Kinoti said from the witness statements, Kenyans will see more arrests as many perpetrators were never arrested.

“Hatusemi kuwa kwa hizi kesi watu hawakushikwa…Watu walishikwa…(we are not saying people were not arrested, people were arrested) We do not close criminal cases because the facts are active…, ” said Kinoti.

He pointed out the heinous act where people were burnt in Kiambaa church where they had sought refuge after being driven out of their homes.

The latest comes amid speculations that the failed crimes against humanity case at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Deputy President William Ruto and journalist Joshua Arap Sang might be revived.

Early this month, lawyer Paul Gicheru surrendered to ICC over allegations that he corrupted and interfered with witnesses, leading to the collapse of the Ruto and Sang cases.

