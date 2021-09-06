WCQ: What Next For Harambee Stars?

The opening two rounds of the penultimate phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers are over and done with for some nations, Kenya included.

A look at some of the results so far posted give a rough idea about who is likely to make the final stage, and they are the big boys of the continent’s football, the likes of Cameroon, Algeria, Nigeria and Senegal.

Kenya’s journey started on a mixed note, failing, yet again in as many attempts, to win at home, when it is given that to qualify for major tournaments, you must win home games.

The Harambee Stars were held to a barren draw by neighbours Uganda in the Migingo Derby at Nyayo Stadium before grabbing a 1-1 draw at Rwanda in Kigali.

The results leave them second in Group E behind favourites Mali, who beat Rwanda 1-0 but are yet to play Uganda in their second outing.

Stars jetted back into the country from Kigali on Monday morning as they wait for the next round of the qualifiers coming up in October.

So what next for Stars?

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu sports desk, former Harambee Stars defender Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo believes there’s still hope for Kenya, but a right balance is needed.

“The coach (Jacob “Ghost” Mulee) needs to get the right balance. The team is a mixture of old and new players who need to blend well,” the Gor Mahia assistant coach offered.

He was impressed by the performance of 20-year-old debutant Richard Odada and the fact that Michael Olunga, who was confirmed as the new team captain, scored against Rwanda.

“It is good for the team that Olunga (Michael) scored after a long dry spell; it’s equally good for his confidence. ”

According to Pamzo, Kenya has no choice but to beat Mali and Rwanda at home, and force a draw against the West Africans and Uganda away to progress.

