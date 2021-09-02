WCQ: Kenya Vs Uganda Details

Kenya hosts Uganda in the second round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying game at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi this afternoon.

The Harambee Stars are in Group E of the qualifiers alongside Uganda, Mali and another East African rival, Rwanda.

On paper favorites Mali beat Rwanda 1-0 on Wednesday to assume the group’s leadership, albeit temporarily.

At the end of the round two qualifiers, only the table topper will proceed to the third and last round, where five Africa’s representatives to the Qatar showpiece will be determined.

Christened “Migingo Derby” the clash between Kenya and Uganda is one of the most storied rivalries in East African football.

Cranes, as Uganda’s team is nicknamed holds a upper hand in this clash in terms of head to head record, according 11v11.com.

The two sides have played 77 times, including in friendlies, since their initial meeting in the regional Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, then known as Gossage Cup in 1926, with the tie ending in 1-1 draw.

Kenya have won 22 times, drawn 23 times and lost 32 times to Uganda.

However, the most painful draw was in 2012 when Uganda needed only a win against Kenya in Kampala to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations with the game ending 0-0.

The match cemented the rivalry between the two teams.

