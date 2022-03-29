WCQ: Blackout As Black Stars Train In Abuja

Lights went off as Ghana trained at Mooshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja ahead of Tuesday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against hosts Nigeria.

The Black Stars were having a feel of the match venue as permitted by football regulations ahead of the second leg tie when the incident happened.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles had finished their training when they handed the pitch to the visitors for their turn.

The two football rivals battled to a barren draw in the first leg played Friday last week in Kumasi, Ghana.

The winner of the Tuesday’s encounter will book a slot in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 set for November kickoff.

