Wazo Challenge East Africa Open for Applications

Startup Réseau, an Indian based accelerator has invited applications for the Wazo Challenge East Africa offering access to mentorship, funding and technology credits.

The East Africa outpost was launched in January before the Wazo Challenge was started in Tanzania, in February this year. So far, Startup Réseau has built a portfolio of 44 startups with three venture bootcamps concluded.

The Wazo Challenge East Africa is open to entrepreneurs between 18 to 30 years old in the region. It is open to young people who are leveraging technology and building innovative and scalable solutions in finance, agriculture, healthcare, energy and education.

Read: Two Kenyan Startups Among 15 Selected for Sixth Class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa

Twelve selected startups will be enrolled into a four week programme where they will get access to Startup Reséau’s network comprising mentorship programmes, investors, industry experts and successful entrepreneurs. The startups will be awarded $150,000 worth of technology credits from tech partners including IBM, AWS, Digital Ocean, HubSpot and FreshWorks.

“Our broader thesis is that Africa has African problems to be solved by African talent, by leveraging technology and that’s what we are here to enable through our programs. Having started out with Tanzania as our beach-head, our vision has always been to be a pan-Africa operator,” said Ajay Ramasubramaniam, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Startup Réseau.

“We aim to build Wazo Challenge as a flagship annual programme that operates a country version and a regional version in Eastern Africa. We did our first country version in Tanzania, maybe next year we will do Kenya and then Uganda, and so on. However, we will have an annual East African version that will open up the programme to tech entrepreneurs from the extended Eastern Africa region.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...