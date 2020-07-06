Wazito FC Part Ways With Coach Stewart Hall

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito FC have mutually parted ways with coach Stewart Hall.

While citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Briton said he needs to spend more time with his family in the UK.

The former Sofapaka manager was recruited in November last year to stear the club to safety after a rough start to the 2019-20 season.

“When I joined the team last November my duty was to stabilize the team and recruit players who would bring balance to the squad as we lacked that then.

“Together with my technical team, we worked really hard, the players did their part and together we managed to get some good results.

“Just before the league was stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unbeaten in almost ten matches and this shows the strides we had made as a team.

“In these difficult times of COVID-19, I would like to spend time with my family in the UK,” said Hall.

Dennis Gacheru, Wazito’s Chief Executive Officer, revealed “we are consulting and we will be making an announcement soon.”

