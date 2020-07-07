in SPORTS

Good Riddance! Wazito FC Kick-Out Players Who ‘Lacked Self Respect’

119 Views

Wazito FC have axed twelve players a day after their former coach Stewart Hall left the club on mutual consent.

They include Victor Ndinya, Teddy Osok, Derrick Otanga, Steve Njung’e (GK), Kevin Omondi (GK), Augustine Otu, Piscas Kirenge, Issioffu Bourahana and Paul Acquah.

The club’s tough talking owner Ricardo Badoer hinted at a cleaning process, which will see players signed behind his back dismissed.

“Today the wazito FC cleaning continues. Kicking out no good f*****g hyena players that were recruited without my approval.

“All they did was to eat my money and lose games.I wish them the best on the f***** streets where they belong.

“They lacked self respect and love for the game,” tweeted Ricardo.

Tagged Kenyan Premier League maoneybags, the club has spent a colossal amount of money every transfer window beefing up the squad with little success on the field.

According to sources, the signings were not done on merit but were a scheme by certain officials to swindle the club owner.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

