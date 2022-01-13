Floundering Wazito FC Dismiss Coach Francis Kimanzi

Cash-strapped former “moneybags” Wazito FC have dismissed the entire technical bench including head coach Francis Kimanzi.

“We can confirm that head coach Francis Kimanzi, his assistants Jeff Odongo and John Kamau, and the goalkeepers’ coach Samuel Koko have left the club.”

Fred Ambani, who is the head coach of the youth team, assumes first-team duties in the interim with immediate effect.

Wazito are win-less in their last three KPL games.

In thirteen fixtures, the team has only managed two wins and eight loses.

The team is reportedly on the red financially and has not been paying players regularly with some opting not to train.

