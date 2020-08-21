‘Moneybags’ Wazito Continue To Shake KPL Transfer Business

Wazito FC thirst for more domestic and continental success is once again apparent in the recently opened Kenyan Premier League transfer window.

Dubbed moneybags, after Ricardo Badoer through Badoer Investments bought the club in 2018, the former National Super League (NSL) champions have opened the purse, leaving tongues wagging.

So far the club has made six prominent moves, a blend of youth and experience – leaving no doubts as to what they want to achieve once football resumes.

Ricardo let the cat out of the bag when the club announced the signing of defensive midfielder Edwin Clifford ‘Euro’ Omondi from Western Stima, saying, “He will be making sure to deliver championships.”

One of Wazito’s big raids to date in the transfer window remains striker Boniface Omondi, who they fished out of financial problems at Gor Mahia.

The former Agro Chemicals FC player was a core part of K’Ogalo, helping them clinch back to back KPL titles and making a mark in continental football.

Former Mathare United and Tusker FC evergreen winger Kevin Kimani is another big addition to the coach Boniface Ambani’s side.

Kimani’s experience and prowess in delivering pin point crosses into the box is never a subject of discussion for anyone who has closely followed Kenyan football.

Vincent Oburu is another solid addition to Wazito.

The prodigy rose through AFC Leopards youth system to cement his place at the heart of the den as a dependable goalpoacher.

Wazito also roped in Erick Otieno, a left back and utility from Super 8 Division One side Leads United.

It’s still early days in the transfer market…

