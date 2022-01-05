Watford Winger Ismaila Sarr Finally Joins Senegal for Afcon

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has joined Senegal for the Africa Cup of Nations after being released by his club.

The Premier League club said Sarr was injured after Senegal accused Watford of refusing to release him for the tournament, which starts on 9 January.

Senegal confirmed that the 23-year-old left London for Cameroon on Tuesday.

Read: Senegal Squad Mounts Guard Of Honour For Sadio Mané (Video)

Sarr has been out with knee ligament damage since November and Watford invited his nation to send their own doctor to assess his injury.

Fifa rules state any player called up for international duty must be released, even if injured, so they can be assessed by the country’s own medical staff.

Senegal’s first Group B match is against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...