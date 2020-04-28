Water Harvesting Authority Board Appoints Sharon Obonyo Acting CEO As Sang Faces Graft Probe

The National Water Harvesting Authority board has picked Sharon Obonyo as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) days after Geoffrey Sang was arrested over Ksh231 million graft allegations.

The authority’s Chairman Erick Okeyo said Engineer Sang’s appointment was revoked during a special meeting the board held via Zoom.

“We sought the permission of the Cabinet Secretary and were allowed to hold a special meeting which resolved that his appointment be revoked. We have appointed an acting CEO for now,” he said.

Sang was arrested on Friday alongside three others by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over a suspected scandal in the construction of Nakuetum Peace Dam in Turkana.

The detectives raided his office and collected a number of documents from his office at the National Water Plaza, Dunga road Industrial Area.

In one of the charges preferred by the DCI, the NWHSA CEO and the authority’s Human Resource boss are said to have on February 28 facilitated the appointment of Lydia K Korir, a procurement assistant to the head of procurement, without following the HR management policies of the authority.

However, the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) declined to approve the charge sheets presented by the DCI at the Milimani Law Courts on Monday.

Instead, the prosecutor directed that the DCI serve DPP Noordin Haj with the original investigations file first.

Sang did not appear in court as his lawyer said he had been indisposed and hospitalized.

The standoff that was witnessed at the Milimani Law Courts is the second to be witnessed in a span of slightly over a month in what appears like a supremacy battle between DCI boss George Kinoti and Haji.

In March, the DCI arrested former Kenya Ports Authority managing director, Dr Daniel Manduku an attempted to charge him with graft but the DPP through his assistant Joseph Riungu declined to approve the charges.

Kinoti accused the DPP of frustrating his efforts to fight corruption but later denied the fallout claims in a press statement with Haji.

