Water CS Sicily Kariuki’s Daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ Dies At Nairobi Hospital

WATER CS SICILY KARIUKI. | COURTESY

Water CS Sicily Kariuki’s Daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ is dead.

At the time of her death, Muthoni, popularly known as Noni was second-year law student at Jomo Kenyatta University on Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Karen Campus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of CS Sicily Kariuki following the passing away of Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

