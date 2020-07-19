Water CS Sicily Kariuki’s Daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ Dies At Nairobi Hospital

Water CS Sicily Kariuki’s Daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ is dead.

At the time of her death, Muthoni, popularly known as Noni was second-year law student at Jomo Kenyatta University on Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Karen Campus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of CS Sicily Kariuki following the passing away of Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital.

1/2 President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki following the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital. — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 19, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu