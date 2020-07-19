Water CS Sicily Kariuki’s Daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ Dies At Nairobi Hospital

Water CS Sicily Kariuki’s Daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’ is dead.

At the time of her death, Muthoni, popularly known as Noni was second-year law student at Jomo Kenyatta University on Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Karen Campus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of CS Sicily Kariuki following the passing away of Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital.

“The President wished the family God’s fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss,” the State House said.

Deputy President William Ruto termed Muthoni as a determined, diligent and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability.

“A second-year law student at JKUAT Karen Campus, Noni was a determined, diligent and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability. May the family, friends and her college-mates find strength to get through this grief. Rest In Peace,” tweeted Ruto.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga also condoled with the family.

“No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child. None whatsoever. Mama Sicily Kariuki, please accept sincere condolences from me and Mama Ida following the passing of Wendy Muthoni. Remain strong. You are in our thoughts and prayers,” tweeted Mr Odinga.

By the time of going to press it was not clear what caused the death.

