Cate Waruguru’s Message to Moses Kuria in Hospital Sparks Mixed Reactions

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has been in hospital for a couple of days now although the cause of his ailment has not been made public.

A message by Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru to the ailing Moses Kuria has sparked mixed reactions online, with netizens divided.

In a screenshot shared on Moses Kuria’s Facebook page, Waruguru seemed to be pleased that the Gatundu legislator was in the hospital and in that condition.

She wrote, “You will know no peace…here on earth.”

The MP however responded by saying he would pray for Waruguru, his condition notwithstanding.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that Waruguru’s outbursts were a result of a long-term feud she has had with the legislator.

According to a post on Waruguru’s Facebook page, she alludes that Moses Kuria had insulted her and her children hence she did not take his words kindly.

“Hon. Moses Kuria now I know hospital bed has humbled you to prayers and not insults. Am sorry your feet deep-fried and burnt. Whoever bought that warmer machine without a proper doctor’s prescription will tell us why your nerves failed you. Anyway Mutha polite reminder when you insult us women with our infant children & dead parents……Tunakuwanga human beings too.” She wrote.

The posts have elicited mixed reactions from social media users with each siding with their favorite politicians.

To the majority, however, Waruguru’s sentiments are unwarranted considering Moses Kuria is sick and in a vulnerable state. You don’t kick a man when he is already down.

Emily John said, “This is inhuman. You don’t attack your friends or enemies at their weakest moments.gutiri umbitwo na ihiga.waruguru ngware ino wirute muno.quick recovery Moses.”

Another user identified as Fred said, “Unless the two of you come out clean and tell us what is happening. Hii Vita yenu sio political Ni personal. There is more than meet the eye.”

