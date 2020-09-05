Laikipia Woman Rep Waruguru Wants President Uhuru To Fire CS Matiang’i For Politicking

Laikipia Woman representative Cate Waruguru has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa for politicking instead of concentrating on their dockets.

Speaking yesterday while at Kiambuzi, Laikipia County, Waruguru faulted the actions of the aforementioned Cabinet Secretaries accusing them of joining politics rather than serving their responsibilities in their assigned dockets.

For instance, according to the vocal woman rep, the officials are busy vote hunting while the country is battling a pandemic that has crippled the economy.

“We cannot allow someone who has been entrusted with the security of this country, to go round politicking. Kenyans registered for Huduma numbers last year, we have not seen responsibility or heard of the way forward,” she said.

She added, “We are still in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and instead of the CS advising the president to open up the economy, he is busy looking for votes. It is not wrong to do so but they have to be relieved of their duties.”

Consequently, Waruguru gave an ultimatum to Cabinet Secretaries who aspire to join politics in 2022 urging them to resign and focus on their ambitions.

Putting the country’s interests first is more important than engaging in politics at this time, Waruguru said.

“If you want a legacy, fire them because they are using government resources to campaign and relay their 2022 ambitions,” she advised.

Waruguru’s remarks come at a time when the country has lost billions of funds meant to cushion netizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic to corrupt government officials.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe was mentioned in the KEMSA scandal detailing billions of shillings that were unaccounted for.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa on the other hand has been busy forming groups in the Western Kenya region under the umbrella Luhya unity while hundreds of Kenyans are affected by floods.

