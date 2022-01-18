Warrant of Arrest Out for Wanjigi, Wife Over Fraudulent Acquisition of Westlands Land

A warrant of arrest has been issued against businessman and presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi.

Widely known as the “fixer”, Wanjigi has been accused of fraudulently acquiring land where his Kwacha House in Westlands is built.

The warrant was also issued against Wanjigi’s 7 other alleged co-conspirators among them his wife Irene Nzisa, Himanshu Velji Dodhia, Kaneez Noorani, Mohamed Hussein Noorani, Mohamed Hussanali, Kairu Augustine Thuo and John Nyanjua Njenga.

“On diverse dates between 9th April 2010 and 5th June 2018 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, conspired together to commit a felony namely forgery of a title deed for land registered as IR.65800 LR.N0.1870/11/200 deed plan No.175145 dated 20th July 1993 under the name of Horizon hills limited,” court papers read.

Magistrate Bernard Ochoi on Tuesday ordered Wanjigi and his co-accused to appear in court on Monday next week.

Read: Wanjigi Blames Uhuru, Raila After Night Raid At Kwacha Offices

The 0.34414 hectares land has been under investigation since 2018 after it was found that it had three different title deeds.

Hemanshu Velji, Kaneez Noorani, Mohammed Noorani, Mohammed Hassanali, Promchand Dhodia, Augustina Kairu, and Ministry of Lands officer Fredrick Indhalo, according to the DCI, should be charged in connection with the scam.

The three title deeds are held by Wanjigi and his spouse through their company Aerum Ltd; businesswoman Cissy Kalunde Musembi; and Horizon Hills Ltd.

“The title deed in question was never issued by the government. The suspects only come together with intentions to forge a title with intention to defraud Kenroid Ltd,” said DCI in his file to the DPP dated December 10.

The presidential hopeful has been holed up in the offices since Monday night when armed men who identified themselves as police officers stormed in.

Read Also: DCI Boss Kinoti Accuses Wanjigi Of Harassment As He Appeals Guns Case

The officers, Wanjigi said, declined to talk to his lawyers and instead ordered that he accompanies them to record a statement without disclosing what the matter was about.

“This evening at around 9.30 we were told that CID are at the gate. They were asked what they want and they said they just want me. They were asked whether they can see a lawyer and they said no,” said Wanjigi.

He has since blamed ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta for his wooes.

“I tend to believe that it has a lot to do with what I said over the weekend and maybe they have some information of the kind of campaign I intend to launch. But this weekend I was very clear about various personalities and it seems to be making some of my friends very uncomfortable,” he said.

He went on to accuse President Kenyatta of violating the Constitution to silence political opponents.

“Why are they so uncomfortable with my candidature? Why…?” he posed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...