Warrant of Arrest Issued For B-Club Director Over Contempt of Court

The High Court has issued an arrest warrant for a director of the entertainment joint B-Club.

This was after Barry Ndegeyiyoma failed to appear in court for sentencing in a case where he is being sued by Kilimani residents for playing loud music.

Judge Loise Komingoi of the Environment and Lands Court has as a result ordered the Officer in Charge (OCS) of Kilimani Police Station to arrest and bring Barry to court immediately.

“The OCS Kilimani police station, you are hereby directed to arrest the said Barry Ndegeyiyoma and bring him before this court with all convenient speed,” Justice Komingoi ordered.

Residents of the affluent community filed a complaint alleging that four entertainment clubs in the area had become a nuisance by disrupting their peace and quiet.

Kiza Restaurant and Lounge, Space Lounge and Grill, and Explorer Tavern are among the clubs that have been sued alongside B-Club.

Residents have accused the four clubs of blasting loud music every day and hosting boisterous inebriated revelers, depriving them of sleep and security, a suit filed by their lawyer Cecil Miller reads.

Barry, the director of B-club, was set to be jailed for contempt of court for failing to comply with a court order to close the club in 2019.

“What goes on these establishments is causing a bad influence to the children thus violating their rights and fundamental freedoms,” argued Cecil.

Residents under the Kilimani Project Foundation argue in court documents that the entertainment establishments subject them to major health and security dangers.

The residents allege that the four clubs disobeyed a court order dated October 17, 2019, ordering them to cease activities in the area.

The court ruled that licenses provided to the four clubs were issued illegally.

Residents say that the clubs have continued to violate their rights to a clean and healthy environment.

The residents want the owners of Kiza Lounge, B-Club, Space Lounge and Grill, and Explorer Tavern to pay a fine or be sentenced to civil detention by the court.

