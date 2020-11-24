Warrant Of Arrest Issued Against MP Didmus Barasa Over Ksh1.8 Million Debt

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa is in hot soup after a Nairobi court ordered for his immediate arrest to serve a six-month jail term over failure to pay Ksh1.8 million debt.

The lawmaker owes the money to lawyer Alfred Ndambiri who represented him in an election petition filed against him by former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga in 2017.

He had been ordered by Milimani Court’s Senior Resident Magistrate D.M Kivuti to pay the legal fee by Tuesday or serve six months in jail.

The MP, however, failed to appear in court today.

Read: Court Bars Police From Arresting MP Didmus Barasa In Con Case

“The issue of the respondent having a debt is not in contention and this was his last chance,” Kivuti said.

The magistrate directed that the arrest order be served upon Officer Commanding Station Nairobi Central to effect it.

Barasa and Ndambiri have been embroiled in the legal battle for some time now.

Read Also: Is Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Asking DP Ruto To Help Offset Sh4.2 Million Car Balance?

The MP had in several different court appearances pleaded leniency promising to pay the debt.

On October 9, Magistrate Kivuti directed that the lawmaker be given the last chance to appear before him on November 24.

Barasa was also given a 45-day period to pay the money which has elapsed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu