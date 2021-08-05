Warrant of Arrest Issued Against Blogger Edgar Obare over Failure to Appear in Court

A warrant of arrest has been issued for blogger Edgar Obare.

Kiambu Resident Magistrate Rita Orora ordered for his arrest after he failed to appear for court hearings twice.

The “tea master” was scheduled for a virtual court session in an ongoing hearing of a criminal case.

He is facing disclosure of private data charges. This was after he was sued by popular YouTuber, Natalie Tewa for disclosing the contents of her passport back in 2020.

In March, Obare failed to appear in court due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The hearing was pushed to August 4 after his lawyer Titus Munene argued that his client could not show up due to travel restrictions.

But Obare failed to appear for the virtual hearing on Wednesday prompting state counsel Stella Oyagi to request for a warrant of arrest.

Oyagi told the court that the complainant, Natalie and four other witnesses were in court and ready to testify.

Obare was arrested in July 2020 after he allegedly published Natalie’s passport details claiming she had traveled to Dubai.

It was said that Natalie had accompanied Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed to the foreign country.

Obare was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

