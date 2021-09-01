Warrant of Arrest Issued Against Governor Alfred Mutua for Contempt of Court

A Machakos Court has issued a warrant of arrest against Governor Alfred Mutua for contempt.

The Environment and Lands Court issued the arrest warrant after the Machakos County boss failed to honor an order by Justice Oscar Angote to pay businessman David Thairu Sh5.6 million for dumping waste on his land.

OCS Machakos Police Station was directed to effect the arrest and bring the accused before the court.

“You are further commanded to return this warrant as soon as it is executed or the money noted in the margin is tendered to you with an endorsement certifying the day on which and manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed,” the order reads.

Thairu had sued the county government for dumping waste in his land within Ikuuni hotel in Machakos town.

Read: Maendeleo Chap Chap Property to Be Auctioned Over Rent Row

The complainant filed another application after the county leadership failed to release the payment as ordered by the court.

Besides the Sh5 million payment, Justice Angote had also directed the county chief and his government to remove the waste from the businessman’s property.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...