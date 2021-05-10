Warrant Of Arrest Issued Against Goldenscape CEO Peter Wangai

The Court has issued a warrant of arrest against Goldenscape Greenhouses CEO Peter Wangai after he failed to appear in court.

Wangai was charged with defrauding Kenyans through fake greenhouse deals, and was released on a Ksh2 million cash bail.

Wangai was arrested in March last year after several people filed complaints with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) accusing the businessman of defrauding them their hard-earned fortunes.

According to DCI, Wangai’s firm lured investors to invest in Greenhouses that were to be set up in Ol Kalou, Nyahururu and other places in the country which turned out to be a fraudulent investment deal.

“He will be charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences, conspiracy to defraud, false representation, issuing bad cheques among other charges, ” said DCI.

The agribusiness company has failed to pay its investors since December 2019.

Initially, the investors were to be paid in December 2019 but the company started excuses blaming the lack of payment to poor weather patterns.

Goldenscape Greenhouses offered contractual obligations to investors, with an assurance of a Ksh550,000 return on a Ksh320,000 investment after six months.

