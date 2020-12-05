WarnerBros to Release Its Entire 2021 Movie List on HBO Max and Theatres Simultaneously

Warner Bros is planning to release all its 2021 movies for the year in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously as part of a new distribution strategy.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is slated for release on Christmas Day and on HBO Max. Similarly, WarnerBros entire 2021 playlist, comprising 17 movies in total, is will be released on the WarnerBro’s streaming service and in theatres worldwide.

The films will be available on HBO Max for a month before leaving the platfor to continue playing in theatres with the normal distribution windows.

Read: M-Net Movies Collection Pop-Up Channel Airs on Channel 111 From October

The release applies on Warner Bro’s 2021 slate. Some films are still in production and the entire list is still still subject to change, They include Godzilla vs. Kong, DC Films, The Suicide Squad, Timothee Chalamet’s “Dune” and Keanu Reaves “Matrix 4”

The other films currently slated are: “The Little Things,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical “In the Heights,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Reminiscence,” “Malignant,” “The Many Saints of Newark,” Will Smith’s “King Richard” and “Cry Macho.”

Just like the Patty Jenkins “Wonder Woman” sequel, all the films will be available on HBO Max in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Read also: MultiChoice Partners with Celestial Tiger Entertainment to Launch KIX on DStv

Jason Kilar, Warnermedia CEO said they had made the changes as a necessary response to the Covid-19 pandemic and how it had affected film distribution.

“After considering all available options and the projected state of moviegoing throughout 2021, we came to the conclusion that this was the best way for WarnerMedia’s motion picture business to navigate the next 12 months,”

“More importantly, we are planning to bring consumers 17 remarkable movies throughout the year, giving them the choice and the power to decide how they want to enjoy these films. Our content is extremely valuable, unless it’s sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone. We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all.”

Read: Netflix Has Made These Shows Free For Non-subscribers

Kilar said that filmgoers would ultimately benefit from the plan. “We see an opportunity to do something firmly focused on the fans, which is to provide choice,” Kilar wrote, noting that the studio will release a new film about every three weeks. “Whether that choice is to enjoy a great new movie out at the cinema, to open up HBO Max, or to do both”

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, quipped that the unprecedented times had led to arising problems in the distribution of films.

“No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do,” she said in a statement.

Read also: MultiChoice Kenya Unveils 2020 Festive Campaigns

“We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021. With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films.”

“We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our film-making partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

“This hybrid exhibition model enables us to best support our films, creative partners and movie-going in general throughout 2021.” Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu