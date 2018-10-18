Former Sports CS Wario, Kipchoge Keino Turn Themselves In To The Police

Former Sports CS and now Ambassador to Austria Hassan Wario and athletics legend Kipchoge Keino have turned themselves in to the police.

The two reported to the DCI offices at 5.30 am with two others; former director of administration Haron Chebet Komen and former finance officer Patrick Kimithi Nkabu in the Sports ministry.

They were trying to beat the court deadline which was set at Thursday 6 am.

On Monday Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered that the accused present themselves to the police and be arraigned in court on Friday morning for plea taking.

The four are among others who have been accused of misusing Sh55 million meant for Rio Olympics 2016.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...