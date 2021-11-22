Wardens Linked to Escape of Terror Convicts from Kamiti Locked Up for 8 Days

Six Kamiti Maximum Security Prison warders suspected of aiding three terror convicts escape custody have been detained for eight more days pending investigations.

The warders include Commandant Charles Mutembei Gerrard and his deputy Joseph Longarianyang.

Others are Pamela Cherubet, Peter Thuku, Lilian Mukasia and Nicholas Otieno who were responsible for manning CCTV cameras and the watchtowers on the night of November 14 when the trio escaped.

The suspects, who spent the weekend in custody, appeared before the Kahawa Law Courts where police were allowed to hold them longer to conclude investigations into the incident.

The jailbirds, Musharaf Abdalla alias Alex Shikanda aged 34, Joseph Juma Odhiambo, 30, and Mohammed Ali Abikar, 35, were arrested in Kitui on Thursday.

They were allegedly trying to flee the country to Somalia at the time of the arrest.

The three escaped from the highly guarded correctional facility after dislodging a brick on the wall of their cell.

They were serving jail terms ranging from 15 years to 41 years.

The prison break saw Commissioner-General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogalo sacked. President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba as his replacement.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i linked the escape to laxity and incompetence.

